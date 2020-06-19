App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

British Petroleum mulls global business service centre in Pune, may hire 2,000 employees

According to a report, the energy major's facility in Pune is set to become operational by January 2021.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

British Petroleum (BP) India is looking to set up a global business service centre in Pune and may hire 2,000 people, the company said. 


The move comes in the backdrop of BP laying off 10,000 employees  the impact of COVID-19 outbreak.


The energy major's facility in Pune is set to become operational by January 2021, Mint reported.


"Our new centre in India will enable us to put digital at the heart of BP’s businesses. Accessing India’s great talent pool and leveraging an agile mindset, we expect to advance the customer experience, adding further value to BP," said Camille Drummond, senior vice president for GBS, BP as quoted by the paper.


The facility will be operated by a third party, and will work on improving BP's analytics and data science capabilities, the report added


In India, BP has a staff of around 7,500 across its oil, gas, lubricants, and petrochemicals businesses. It also has a joint venture with Reliance Industries in the fuel retail segment.


(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)



First Published on Jun 19, 2020 02:29 pm

