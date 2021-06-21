Britannia extends support to 10,000 frontline staff

Food and beverage company Britannia has announced relief measures to support its over 10,000 frontline personnel. The relief measures are being offered to the company’s merchandisers employed by the distributors.

As part of this initiative, the company is offering a term insurance policy and hospitalisation insurance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively, to people affected by COVID-19. The company is also contributing Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families of the personnel who were not insured earlier.

“Moreover, the company is offering domiciliary COVID treatment worth Rs 7,500 for patients who need support at home, apart from reimbursing vaccination costs,” Britannia informed in a press release on June 21.

According to the company, the measures have been undertaken to support frontline personnel with the aim of safeguarding their health and relieving their financial pressures.

Speaking about the relief measures extended to its distributors, Vipin Kataria, VP Sales, Britannia Industries Limited said: “Despite the unprecedented impact of the pandemic, our frontline sales and merchandising personnel have worked tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted supply of our brands across the nation. They play a critical role in our business and it is our responsibility to provide them the much-needed support during these difficult times.”