Brightcom to buy assets of US digital audio firm for $102.5 million

Digital marketing solutions firm Brightcom Group, on February 7, announced agreeing to acquire all the assets of a US-based digital audio firm, valuing the deal at around $102.5 million (approximately Rs 765 crore) consisting of $95 million in cash and $7.5 million in stock.

Citing confidentiality clauses of the Letter of Intent (LoI) signed, Brightcom Group refused to disclose the identity of the US firm, “an integrated digital platform offering several programmed radio stations, various digital brands and digital marketing services in many markets in the US.”

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm said, “A definitive agreement will follow after completing the confirmatory business, legal and financial due diligence.”

This acquisition is immediately EPS (earnings per share) accretive by adding $45 million to the topline and $15 million to EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation, taxation and amortisation), said Brightcom Group, adding that “The synergies between the current Brightcom business and new assets will add to the above numbers.”

Houlihan Lokey and Lerman Senter have acted as the advisors to the deal on the transaction side and legal side, respectively.

The latest acquisition comes weeks after the announcement by Brightcom Group on December 7 to buy an Indian digital consulting and operations provider MediaMint for Rs 566 crore in a cash and stock deal, considered one of the largest acquisitions in the space in India.

Brightcom Group, the $350 million company in revenues, had a series of 10 global acquisitions to its kitty over the last few years that currently account for around $300 million of its revenues.

“The Target Company is a multi-platform digital Audio Company that owns and operates multiple assets, including digital audio, serving nearly 50% of millennials and GenZ users,” said Brightcom Group.

Further, Brightcom Group said, “In addition to being on the Google premier partners list and Microsoft Elite partners list, the Target Company also runs Ads from Facebook.”

The latest deal, which is aimed at tapping the rapidly growing audio advertising market in the US with over 200 million active consumers of digital audio, is subject to the regulatory approvals, said the company.

The acquired assets will become a part of Brightcom Group’s US operating entity under the new division of Brightcom Audio, headed by Satish Cheeti.

“This acquisition is in sync with our strategy to expand our services beyond display, mobile and video to offer full-service end to end digital marketing assistance to our clients,” said Peshwa Acharya, President (Group Strategy), Brightcom Group, adding that the latest acquisition makes Brightcom Group one of the very few companies globally to provide a holistic and wide range of advertising solutions, including audio.

Brightcom Group stock on Friday closed at Rs 172.20, a fall of 2.57 percent from the previous trade.

On January 26, the Hyderabad-headquartered Ad Tech firm announced a bonus issue in the ratio of two bonus shares for every three existing shares of Rs 2 each. This was the second bonus issue by the company in the last eight months after rewarding its shareholders in July 2021 with a bonus issue of one bonus share for every four existing equity shares.