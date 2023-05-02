 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Box office blues: Struggling multiplexes stare at a muted March quarter on Bollywood flops, lower footfalls

Maryam Farooqui
May 02, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

However, the increase in the average ticket price and spend per head would offset the lack of growth in footfalls.

INOX theatre in Srinagar’s high security Shivpora area.

Multiplexes are facing a tough time as Bollywood is struggling to deliver content that resonates with the audience, resulting in a lower number of releases and fewer successful movies at the box office and low footfall in theatres during the March quarter of FY23.

Net box office collection (NBOC) for Bollywood and Hollywood genres (excluding regional) was Rs 900 crore, down 18 percent quarter on quarter in Q4 FY23 as apart from Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar— the two films collected over Rs 100 crore — response to most other movies was lukewarm, said Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Shares of PVR traded 0.30 percent higher on April 28 at Rs 1,463.15.

The fourth quarter is expected to be muted for three reasons, said Manish Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings. "Fewer big-banner releases, polarisation of content (one successful movie followed by many flops) and fewer releases compared with the third quarter, which also had the festive season. Plus, there were no major Hollywood releases either."