Box office blues: Struggling multiplexes stare at a muted March quarter on Bollywood flops, lower footfalls

Multiplexes are facing a tough time as Bollywood is struggling to deliver content that resonates with the audience, resulting in a lower number of releases and fewer successful movies at the box office and low footfall in theatres during the March quarter of FY23.

Net box office collection (NBOC) for Bollywood and Hollywood genres (excluding regional) was Rs 900 crore, down 18 percent quarter on quarter in Q4 FY23 as apart from Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar— the two films collected over Rs 100 crore — response to most other movies was lukewarm, said Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Shares of PVR traded 0.30 percent higher on April 28 at Rs 1,463.15.

The fourth quarter is expected to be muted for three reasons, said Manish Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings. "Fewer big-banner releases, polarisation of content (one successful movie followed by many flops) and fewer releases compared with the third quarter, which also had the festive season. Plus, there were no major Hollywood releases either."

The primary reason for polarisation is a material change in content preferences after the pandemic, he said. “Earlier, a movie with average reviews could garner fairly decent box office (BO) collections. Not anymore. Some of the fourth-quarter releases were conceived before the pandemic, so did not suit the changed viewer preferences, leading to muted collections," Gupta said.

The BO reset

The post-Covid phase has seen a large trend reset in BO collection with the contribution of large budget films increasing to 60.5 percent from 27.8 percent in the pre-pandemic period. The BO share of large budget Hindi films was at 53 percent in FY23 as against 83 percent in FY22, and 47 percent and 51 percent in FY19 and FY18, respectively, noted Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Securities.

Medium and small-size films, which had a share of 53 percent in overall BO collections in FY19, contributed 47 percent to overall earnings by films in FY23.

Low footfall, occupancy

Exhibitors note that theatres are in bad shape in terms of footfall and occupancy. Footfalls are currently down by around 20 percent versus pre-Covid but region-wise, Hindi is down by 40 percent. So Bollywood releases are impacted the most, pointed out theatre owners.

Less success rate of films at the BO is affecting footfall recovery in cinemas. The combined entity PVR INOX is expected to report footfalls of 30 million as compared to 37 million in Q3 FY23.

Occupancy, estimated in the range of 22-24 percent, would be the thing to watch out for in the fourth quarter for multiplexes, said Gupta.

The occupancy levels were 25 to 30 percent before the pandemic. "The release pipeline for this fiscal seems strong with a refresh of content and should improve the occupancy. But the behavioural change among few moviegoers, who are increasingly preferring OTT (over the top) platforms than going to theatres, would lead to structural change in occupancy going forward," Gupta added.

He sees the risk of overall occupancies undershooting pre-pandemic levels in fiscal 2024 as well.

Ticket price and spends

However, the increase in the average ticket price (ATP) and spend per head (SPH) would offset the lack of growth in footfalls.

The merged entity PVR INOX is expected to report ATP and SPH of Rs 238 and Rs 122 respectively in the fourth quarter, said Joshi. The fourth quarter will be the first quarter of consolidated reporting for PVR post-merger with INOX.

While PVR had recorded SPH of Rs 133, INOX's SPH was at Rs 106 in Q3 FY23. ATP for PVR was Rs 244 while INOX recorded ATP of Rs 230. "The SPH and ATP for the overall industry have risen by 25-30 percent and 15-20 percent, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels. This has supported overall revenues amid lower occupancy over the past few quarters. We expect SPH and ATP to improve another 5-8 percent this fiscal (FY24), largely driven by inflation-linked price hikes," said Gupta.

The merged entity

The merged entity has set up a 100-day action plan to complete the amalgamation of the two companies and is expected to spend Rs 850 crore in FY24 to add new screens and refurbish existing ones, noted Taurani.

PVR INOX plans to add 180-200 screens every year and increase its presence in South India, where 44 percent of the company's new screens will be opened.

Taurani said the South is a huge untapped market for multiplexes.

"Of the total screens in South India post-Covid, the share of PVR INOX stands at 14 percent. So, aggressive expansion in South India may help capture huge footfalls," he added.

In terms of BO revenue, South India’s regional BO is estimated to have reached Rs 4,100 crore after the pandemic in FY23 from Rs 2,780 crore pre-pandemic. "Of the Rs 2,780 crore market pre-pandemic, PVR INOX combined had a share of 9 percent, which grew to 15 percent post-pandemic. This presents a huge addressable market, and the merged entity plans to capture this by opening new screens," the Elara Securities' analyst said.

Ad revenues

One of the laggards for PVR and INOX has been advertising revenue, which is yet to get back to pre-Covid levels. The coming together of the two multiplex chains will open up the ad market, according to the management of the merged entity.

Inconsistent performance of movies in the post-pandemic phase is affecting ad revenue recovery along with weak macroeconomics, forcing advertisers to cut back on ad spend, said Taurani.

He said that recovery of Hindi content is important for driving advertisement revenue as the Hindi circuit pricing is at a hefty premium of 40- 50 percent versus the pan-India average. "Hindi BO has recovered to 66 percent of pre-Covid levels in March and is likely to achieve 90 percent recovery in FY24. Having a strong content pipeline is key, which will lead to a higher number of footfalls and instil confidence among advertisers of their ads reaching more eyeballs." The release pipeline for the current fiscal seems strong with refreshed content and should improve occupancy, Gupta added.