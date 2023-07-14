Box Office blues: Adipurush, Bollywood’s weak showing to drag PVR-Inox’s performance in Q1

PVR-Inox is likely to report weak first quarter in FY24

The subdued performance of Adipurush, the Prabhas-starrer pan-India venture and Bollywood's big-ticket offerings like Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the Box Office is set to hit multiplex chains like PVR-Inox in April-June quarter, said analysts.

Net Box Office collections of Bollywood and Hollywood films declined 14.6 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 960 crore in Q1 FY24.

"While The Kerala Story turned out to be a sleeper hit (refers to films that record weak or average collections initially but go on to become a major hit), subdued collections from movies like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at Rs 110 crore and Adipurush at Rs 280 crore, which was considered sub-par given the budget (Rs 500-700 crore) and huge expectations surrounding the movie that had pan-India appeal, impacted overall performance for the quarter," said Jinesh Joshi, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Muted Hindi content performance has dragged box office revenue, said Elara Capital in a note. "Q1 FY24 has been a weak quarter, as no films have done well at the box office except for The Kerala Story and select Hollywood movies, such as Fast X. We expect PVR-Inox Box Office revenue to slip 23 percent YoY due to films underperforming."

Footfalls are expected to be similar to Q4 FY23 at 33 million due to lower net Box Office collections, said Joshi. Footfalls in Q4 FY23 were at 30.5 million.

Among other metrics, average ticket price (ATP) is expected to dip 2 percent YoY, said Karan Taurani, Senior Vice-President, Elara Capital. In Q1 FY23 there were big-ticket movies like RRR and KGF 2.0, which had high ticket pricing, he added. On the other hand, spend per head (SPH) is likely to grow 7 percent YoY. Joshi expects ATP at Rs 245 and SPH of Rs 129 in the June quarter. The company had reported an ATP of Rs 239 and SPH of Rs 119 in Q4 FY23.

Occupancy stays low

Overall occupancy is likely to be 23 percent during Q1, lower than pre-Covid occupancy of 31 percent. The theatre chain had reported occupancy of 22.2 percent in the March quarter, and 26.4 percent in 12 months of FY23. The company is expected to report revenues of Rs 1,340 crore, said Joshi.

Another brokerage firm Nuvama sees PVR-Inox's revenue rising 13.1 percent quarter on quarter to Rs 1,292.38 crore compared with Rs 1,143.17 crore in the March quarter. It also expects the multiplex chain to report a loss of over Rs 91 crore versus the loss of Rs 333 crore in the last quarter of FY23.

The recovery of cinema advertising revenue, which has been a laggard for the company, remains slow as Hindi content performance remains volatile, said Taurani. "We expect ad revenue recovery of 70 percent versus pre-Covid levels despite the merger being completed last quarter," he added.

While Q1 is expected to be weak, analysts have pinned their hopes on the September quarter due to strong content and the festive period. "Content pipeline for the near term is healthy with movies like Gadar-2, OMG 2, Jawan, Dream Girl-2, Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning and Oppenheimer," said Joshi.

Films like Pathaan had global gross box office collections of Rs 1,200 crore. Around 6 lakh tickets were pre-booked for Adipurush at PVR-Inox and the film collected Rs 105 crore over the first weekend, which shows a strong pent-up demand for good Hindi content, noted an ICICI Securities report.

"We think, given an improving content line-up in Q2 FY24, which includes movies like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releasing on July 28; Animal, Gadar 2 on August 11 and Jawan on September 7, a turnaround in Hindi cinema is quite likely," the report added.

English movies

According to the ICICI Securities report, the contribution of PVR-Inox to gross box office collections (GBOC) of English movies has been increasing. In Q4 FY23, PVR-Inox accounted for close to 60 percent of Hollywood GBOC in India, up from 25 percent in Q3, which is a jump aided by the merger.

"There is a strong line-up of English movies including Mission Impossible on July 12, Oppenheimer on July 21 and Barbie on July 21 which could perform meaningfully at the box office. Regional movies like the Rajnikanth-starrer Jailer on August 10 could potentially propel box office performance further," the note added.