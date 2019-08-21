App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

BookMyForex partners with Yes Bank, Visa to launch forex card

Customers will now be able to buy forex travel cards at the click of a button on the BookMyForex platform and get free doorstep delivery across major cities in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BookMyForex.com, a marketplace for foreign exchange and remittances, announced on August 21 the launch of a co-branded multi-currency forex travel card in partnership with Yes Bank and Visa.

Customers will now be able to buy forex travel cards at the click of a button on the BookMyForex platform and get free doorstep delivery across major cities in India, it said in a statement.

Further, to promote the sale of forex travel cards over forex currency notes, BookMyForex will offer ZeroMargin or exact Inter-Bank rates 24x7 on forex card sales, it said.

BookMyForex is also offering contactless cards that allow a user to simply tap their card on a POS terminal, a must-have feature in countries such as the UK where some merchants only allow contactless payments.

According to the statement, travellers can load up to 10 currencies on the card.

With the accompanying mobile app that will be rolled out by BookMyForex soon, customers will be able to get real-time notification alerts and view the INR equivalent of all spending amounts, it said.

Customers will also be able to track their currency-wise balances, locate surcharge-free ATMs nearby and reload their travel cards while on the go, it added.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #BookMyForex #Business #Companies #Visa #Yes Bank

