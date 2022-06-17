Bombay HC rules in favour of HUL in Sebamed advertisement case

The Bombay High Court on June 17 ruled in favour of Hindustan Unilever Limited and granted it complete relief in the case concerning the advertisements of German personal care brand Sebamed, the Business Line reported.

A bench led by Justice AK Menon said, “Sebamed is restrained from further infringing on the brands owned by HUL.”

HUL was quoted as saying: “The Honourable Bombay High Court has ruled Sebamed’s entire campaign—based on the pH value of soap, comparing it to Dove, Pears, and Lux—as disparaging. In its order on the application, the Court passed an injunction restraining Sebamed from airing the advertisement in any manner.”

It added: “The ruling reaffirms that the advertisement campaign by Sebamed denigrated HUL’s brands and misled consumers on the basis of pH, which is just one of the many parameters that go into manufacturing soap.”

According to the report, HUL had filed a petition after Sebamed, in an advertisement launched in January 2021, had drawn a parallel between its soaps, namely, Dove, Lux, and Pears, and their detergent bars. The Sebamed print ad campaign read: “Did you know the pH of Lux is the same as Rin?” Hindustan Unilever had retorted with an advertisement stating that the body soap bar is recommended by dermatologists.

HUL had prayed before the Bombay High Court that Sebamed be restrained from using any content to promote its brand while disparaging Hindustan Unilever. In response, Sebamed had petitioned that its soap bars were better than that of HUL’s.

Dev Bajpai, Executive Director, Legal & Corporate Affairs, HUL, commented on the Bombay HC ruling in the brand’s favour and said: “We are delighted with the Hon’ble High Court’s ruling, which observed that Sebamed’s campaign unfairly seeks to discredit soap brands of HUL, and therefore, HUL deserves protection. We also found this campaign as one that was highly irresponsible, and that such a misleading communication was issued during the pandemic when the Government and health authorities had advocated handwashing with any soap.”