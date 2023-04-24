 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Boeing’s issues with 737 Max Planes to hit fleet expansion of Air India, Akasa Air

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Following the development, Boeing told CNBC-TV 18 to "expect lower near-term 737 MAX deliveries due to manufacturing issue. We are in contact with customers concerning their delivery schedule."

Boeing stated that a supplier used non-conforming fittings in the Aft Fuselage Section which was detected in the aircraft.

One of the biggest manufacturers of commercial aircraft, Boeing, has detected issues with the manufacturing of 737 Max planes, the most used aircraft in Indian skies, CNBC-TV18 reported on April 24.

The issues are likely to hit the fleet expansion of Air India, Akasa Air, which placed a major order with Boeing recently, CNBC TV-18 added citing sources.

The orders also include 190 737 MAX aircraft for Air India, which is part of its mega-deal for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus at about $70 billion.

