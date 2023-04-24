Boeing’s issues with 737 Max Planes to hit fleet expansion of Air India, Akasa Air

One of the biggest manufacturers of commercial aircraft, Boeing, has detected issues with the manufacturing of 737 Max planes, the most used aircraft in Indian skies, CNBC-TV18 reported on April 24.

The issues are likely to hit the fleet expansion of Air India, Akasa Air, which placed a major order with Boeing recently, CNBC TV-18 added citing sources.

The orders also include 190 737 MAX aircraft for Air India, which is part of its mega-deal for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus at about $70 billion.

Following the development, Boeing told CNBC-TV 18 to “expect lower near-term 737 MAX deliveries due to manufacturing issues. We are in contact with customers concerning their delivery schedule.”

Elaborating on the issue, Boeing also stated that a supplier used non-conforming fittings in the Aft Fuselage Section which was detected in the aircraft. In February, Air India announced provisional deals for 220 aircraft from Boeing and 250 aircraft from Airbus. The order will be funded with a combination of resources including internal cash flow, shareholder equity and sale-and-leaseback of aircraft. Related stories Thyssenkrupp CEO Martina Merz to quit, in blow to shares

India to remain unaffected by Pakistan’s purchase of Russian oil: Experts

Walt Disney Co to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs: Sources At that time, CEO Campbell Wilson had said, “We have committed to a historic order of new aircraft that will start entering the fleet from the end of this year through the end of the decade, to both transform the fleet and power significant network and capacity expansion.” Akasa Air also has a pending order of around 72 737 Max aircraft with the company. The new airline was planning to purchase more aircraft as part of its fleet expansion plans, but the discovery by Boeing has made the situation uncertain for the airline.

Moneycontrol News