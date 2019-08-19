BoB, PNB, other lenders hold 2-day meeting to generate ideas for growth

Public sector lenders, including PNB, BoB and Corporation Bank, have organised a two-day consultation process at branch level, seeking suggestions to make the sector future ready and be a catalyst in economic growth.

The consultations were held over a period of two days from August 17-18 under the direction of Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.

"As a result of the initiative, a number of implementable and innovative suggestions have been arrived on how public sector banks in general and our bank in particular, may improve their performance," Bank of Baroda said in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Debasish Panda.

The consultations for generation of ideas was conducted in a bottoms-up process, which will be further discussed at the state level and final meetings will be held at the national level to compare intra and inter-bank performances for way ahead implementation across banks, BoB said.

Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank (PNB) too conducted this exercise across the country to seek ways and means available to increase credit to various sectors of economy, enhance use of technology to bring about innovation and enable big data analytics and make banking citizen-centric as well as more responsive to the needs of farmers, small industrialists, entrepreneurs, youth, students and women.

PNB managing director Sunil Mehta emphasised the need to encourage aspirational bankers to use innovative methods, and out of the box thinking for better and improved banking.

According to Corporation Bank, the consultative process has resulted in a renewed sense of involvement at the grass-root level with the national priorities.

The bank is geared towards implementing the suggestions and ideas which have emerged out of this entire process of consultations, so that it may fulfil its mandate of prosperity for all, it said.