business Blackstone top brass on India strategy, growth plans and realty market With around $20 billion market value across 40 investments, Blackstone Real Estate is the largest owner of office space in India. Catch Nisha Poddar in conversation with Kenneth Caplan, Global CIO of Blackstone Real Estate Group, and Tuhin Parikh, Head of Real Estate of Blackstone India as they discuss the group's India strategy, growth plans and reality market.