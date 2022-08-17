Blackstone to likely sell Sona BLW shares worth Rs 4,000 crore in block deal tomorrow

(Representative image: Reuters)

Private equity firm Blackstone via its affiliate - Singapore VII Topco III PTE - may exit part of its stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd via block deal on August 18. It is likely to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the transaction, according to a term sheet seen by CNBC Awaaz.

Blackstone would be offloading a total of 7.94 crore shares or 13.6 percent stake it holds in Sona BLW Precision Forgings, at a price band of Rs 500 per share, a discount of 5 percent from its Wednesday's close, as per the deal terms released on August 17. Nomura is the sole broker to the deal.

Sona BLW was listed in June 2021. In the IPO, Singapore VII Topco III sold around half of its share worth Rs 5,250 crore. Post OFS, the stake of the Blackstone-backed firm declined to 34.18 percent from 66.28 percent pre-IPO. As of June 2022, Singapore VII Topco III PTE holds around 34.12 percent stake in Sona BLW.

The company's shares closed at Rs 539.10 apiece at the BSE on August 17, marking a 5.5 percent drop as compared to the previous day's close.

The firm had reported an 8 percent decline in its net profit to Rs 75.84 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 82.23 crore a year ago. Revenue had jumped by 17.67 percent from a year ago to Rs 589.22 crore.

Recently, JP Morgan has initiated coverage on the firm with an 'underweight' rating and a target price of Rs 485, suggesting a 15 percent fall in the counter.

The company designs, manufactures and supplies highly-engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the US, Europe, India and China, for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments.

The company has nine manufacturing and assembly units across India, China, Mexico and the US, of which six are in India.