Blackstone exits fragrance maker SH Kelkar & Co clocking 4.5x returns

Back in 2012, Blackstone picked up a 33 per cent stake in SH Kelkar, which was later diluted via two block deals in 2016 and 2017. In 2015, it became Blackstone’s first portfolio company in India to get listed on the bourses

Ashwin Mohan
November 09, 2021 / 06:01 PM IST

Blackstone has made a complete exit from SH Kelkar & Company, the first firm the private equity giant took public in India and one of the country’s largest fragrances and flavours manufacturers, sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

“Blackstone has sold its existing 10.4 percent stake in the firm via a block deal and clocked an overall return of 4.5x,” said one of the persons cited above.

A second person told Moneycontrol, “The block deal was struck at Rs 173/share, representing a 13 percent premium to the previous day’s closing price. A total of 14 mn shares were traded.”

“The buyer of the Blackstone stake is likely to be a prominent strategic player,” a third person said without elaborating further.

All the three persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

SH Kelkar & Co could not be reached for an immediate comment.

Commenting on the exit, Amit Dalmia, Operating Partner, Blackstone India said, "SH Kelkar has been a phenomenal investment for Blackstone and was our first IPO in India. We found a great partner in Kedar Vaze and are proud of the remarkable transformation the business has achieved during our investment period. Based on the success of this investment, we developed high-conviction in the B2B2C space and have since committed over $2 bn in this space in Asia, including our investments in EPL and Piramal Glass.”

He added, “We would like to thank the Board, the management team, and all the employees for their exceptional dedication. We remain strong believers in the company’s growth prospects and wish the company all the very best in its future endeavors."

THE WHIFF OF A PORTFOLIO COMPANY!

Back in 2012, Blackstone picked up a 33 per cent stake in SH Kelkar for around Rs 243 crores, which was later diluted via two block deals in 2016 and 2017.

Post the entry of Blackstone, significant investments were made, not only to strengthen processes and IT frameworks, but also to pursue inorganic growth with 6 strategic acquisitions. The private equity major took the firm public in 2015.

SH Kelkar was the first Indian investment in the B2B2C ( business to business to consumer ) space for Blackstone, a move which is believed to have facilitated exposure to the Indian consumption growth story at attractive valuations vis-à-vis FMCG companies.

Mumbai based SH Kelkar is known for its strong repository of flavors and fragrances profile and combinations. It is present in multiple segments including personal care, hair care, skin care and cosmetics, fabric care, household products and fine fragrances. The firm caters to marquee domestic and MNC clients through operations across India (Maharashtra), Europe (Italy, Netherlands) and the APAC region (Indonesia, China).
Ashwin Mohan
#Blackstone #SH Kelkar & Co
Nov 9, 2021

