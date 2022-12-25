 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BlackRock’s Pitch for Socially Conscious Investing Antagonizes All Sides

New York Times
Dec 25, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Right-wing officials are attacking BlackRock for overstepping. Those on the left say the world’s biggest asset manager is not doing enough.

It was a clarion call to CEOs everywhere.

In 2018, Laurence D. Fink, the longtime CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, urged corporate leaders to assess the societal effect of their businesses, embrace diversity and consider how climate change could affect long-term growth.

“Companies,” Fink wrote in his annual letter to CEOS, “must ask themselves: What role do we play in the community? How are we managing our impact on the environment? Are we working to create a diverse workforce? Are we adapting to technological change?”

Nearly five years on, those words have put BlackRock on the back foot amid the increasingly acrimonious and politicized debate over investing with environmental, social and governance — or ESG — goals in mind. Republicans are accusing the firm of “woke capitalism.” Progressives are calling BlackRock out for “greenwashing,” saying its message to companies doesn’t go far enough.

In recent months, more than half a dozen Republican state treasurers and comptrollers have stepped up their attacks on BlackRock, which manages $8 trillion in assets and invests on behalf of hundreds of public pensions. On Dec. 1, Florida’s chief financial officer said the state was pulling $2 billion from BlackRock because it was “undemocratic” for a big asset manager to try to change society. Eight days later, North Carolina’s treasurer called for Fink to resign because he had pushed corporations to cut carbon emissions.

At the same time, progressive critics are asking whether the ESG mutual funds and exchange-traded funds pushed by BlackRock and other asset managers are any different from decades-old investment products given a green makeover. In September, New York City’s comptroller, Brad Lander, a Democrat, sent Fink a letter expressing concern that BlackRock was backsliding on its commitment to promote net-zero emission standards.