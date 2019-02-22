App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BlackBerry completes acquisition of Cylance

Cylance’s machine learning and AI technology is a strategic addition to BlackBerry’s secure communications portfolio.

BlackBerry completes its previously-announced acquisition of Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company based in Irvine, California.

“Today BlackBerry took a giant step forward toward our goal of being the world’s largest and most trusted AI-cybersecurity company,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman and CEO, BlackBerry. “Securing endpoints and the data that flows between them is absolutely critical in today’s hyper-connected world. By adding Cylance’s technology to our arsenal of cybersecurity solutions we will help enterprises intelligently connect, protect and build secure endpoints that users can trust.”

Cylance’s machine learning and artificial intelligence technology is a strategic addition to BlackBerry’s end-to-end secure communications portfolio. Notably, its embeddable AI technology will accelerate the development of BlackBerry Spark, the secure communications platform for the Internet of Things (IoT).

As the President of BlackBerry Cylance, Stuart McClure will continue to apply his visionary math-based approach to threat detection, prevention, and response, as well as lead the business’ large team of highly-skilled engineers and data scientists that deliver trusted products and services for more than 4,000 companies around the world.
