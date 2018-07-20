App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birla Corp to raise cement capacity to 20 mt

"We will take approval from the board for the expansion of capacity both through brownfield expansion and creating of capacities in new locations", chairman of Birla Corporation Harsh Lodha told reporters after the company's AGM.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Birla Corporation Limited, flagship company of M P Birla Group, would gradually raise cement manufacturing capacity to 20 mtpa over the next two to three years, a company official said. Presently, the total manufacturing capacity after the acquisition of Reliance Cement is 12.5 mt, chairman of Birla Corporation Harsh Lodha said.

"We will take approval from the board for the expansion of capacity both through brownfield expansion and creating of capacities in new locations", Lodha told reporters after the company's AGM here today.

Lodha said the company was having land in some locations but declined to divulge the names of the places. He said the cost of setting up one mt plant at present was Rs 800 crore without land. Birla Corporation, he said, was having a good market share in the central region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the north.

The company would also focus on selling premium products in some select markets like the eastern region, he told shareholders earlier. The jute business was making profits, he said. Lodha said although input costs had gone up, cement prices remained flat in the last five to seven years.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:05 pm

tags #Birla Corporation Limited #Business #India

