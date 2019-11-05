App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birla Corp Q2 net jumps over 5-fold to Rs 88.34 cr

Sales by volume were at 3.2 mt as against 3.07 mt in the year-ago period, up 4.1 percent, the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

MP Birla Group cement and cement products player Birla Corporation on Nov 5 reported over five-fold jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 88.34 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 16.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Birla Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

Amid a slowdown in the core sector, the company said it has been able to grow its net profit helped by multiple factors, including higher realisation from sale of premium and blended cement and cost rationalisation.

Close

Revenue from operation stood at Rs 1,626.86 crore as against Rs 1,464.52 crore in the same period last fiscal, it added.

related news

Sales by volume were at 3.2 mt as against 3.07 mt in the year-ago period, up 4.1 percent, the company said.

The firm said in the second quarter it sold 2.65 mt of cement through the more remunerative trade or retail, channels.

Premium cement accounted for 41 per cent of sales through trade channel, compared to 37 per cent in the same period last year, it added.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #MP Birla Group #Q2 earnings

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.