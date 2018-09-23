App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birla Carbon Spain to increase production to 95,000 tonne from 80k tonne

Birla Carbon is the manufacturer and supplier of carbon black and a flagship business of the USD 44.3 billion Aditya Birla Group.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Birla Carbon on Sunday announced an investment of five million euros towards sustainability and energy efficiency projects to increase its production to 95,000 tonne per year from the current 80,000 tonne.

This is in line with Birla Carbon's earlier announcement to support customers in growing markets, a release issued here said.

"We are committed to investing in the future of our plants. While we are continuously innovating to ensure our products align to market needs, our technology teams are constantly working towards enhancing our processes to be more sustainable and efficient.

Our announcement today, not only drives productivity higher but makes us more sustainable," Birla Carbon Chief Operating Officer John Loudermilk, said.

The company's new stage has the challenge of increasing its production from 80,000 to 95,000 tonne creating opportunities to penetrate high-end carbon black market applications like inks, plastics, coatings and other speciality applications, Birla Carbon Spain General Manager Jacinto Zarca added.

Birla Carbon's footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities providing products across ASTM grades and speciality blacks to meet the specific end requirements across tyres, rubber, plastics, coatings, inks and other industries.
