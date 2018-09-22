App
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 03:10 PM IST

Biocon's Bengaluru drug substance facility clears USFDA audit with zero observations

The current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection took place from September 17 to 21

Biocon on Saturday said it has underwent US FDA audit of its Bengaluru API drug substance manufacturing facility in Bengaluru without any observations.

The current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection took place from September 17 to 21. The facility makes active ingredients for both formulations and biologic drugs.

The weeklong audit concluded without any observations and no Form 483 was issued.

"The successful audit of this site reflects our strong commitment tocGMP compliance," Biocon said in a statement.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies

