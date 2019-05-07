Biocon profit share on adalimumab biosimilar extended to global markets

Biocon on May 7 said the commercialisation rights for biosimilar Adalimumab have been extended from Europe to global markets by its partner Mylan.

"Following the successful approval and European launch of Hulio, (biosimilar Adalimumab) in-licensed by our partner Mylan from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics, the commercialization rights have been extended from Europe to Global Markets," Biocon said in a statement.

Mylan's biosimilar Adalimumab is approved in Europe in September 2018.

"Biocon, under the terms of its global partnership with Mylan for monoclonal antibodies, retains its economic interest in this expanded in-licensing arrangement and will gain a share of profits from Global Markets," the statement added.

Adalimumab – the biosimilar of Humira is indicated for patients suffering from various autoimmune disorders.

Humira is the world's best-selling biologic medication, with global brand sales of approximately it $19.9 billion in 2018.

Biocon in collaboration with Mylan is separately developing Humira biosimilar for the US and Europe. Currently, the drug is under global clinical trials and could take more time before it is ready for marketing authorisation filing with Europe and US regulatory agencies. Given the competition scenario, where four other biosimilar versions of Humira are already approved, Mylan went ahead licensing Hulio from Fujifilm. Biocon was assured a profit share from the sales of this drug.