Biocon, Mylan win patent violation suit filed by Sanofi in US over insulin glargine device

Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon on March 11 said its partner Mylan has won a US court ruling that invalidated a Sanofi patent on an insulin glargine device. The verdict removed a key legal hurdle to commercialising the product the company has co-developed with Mylan for the US market.

The US District Court of New Jersey found the device patent claims (US Patent No. 9,526,844) asserted by Sanofi against Biocon-Mylan’s insulin glargine product ‘not infringed’ and ‘invalid’ for lack of written description.

Earlier the Federal Circuit - the higher court - invalidated Sanofi's formulation patents US Patent No. 7,476,652 and 7,713,930.

Biocon-Mylan had filed for insulin glargine through 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA), which is under active review by the USFDA. The regulator has set a target action date (TAD) for insulin glargine application in June 2020.

Biocon said it remains confident of being able to commercialise the product in the calendar year 2020. The company estimates the market opportunity for insulin glargine in the US to be around $2.2 billion.

Patent infringement case

In October 2017, French drug major Sanofi had initiated patent infringement litigation against Mylan-Biocon's NDA in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey that included the formulation patents covering insulin glargine as well as patent covering the insulin glargine injection pen, triggering a 30-month stay on the product’s approval.

Sanofi sells the product in vials under brand name Lantus and as a disposable injection pen called Lantus SoloSTAR.

Sanofi's total IQVIA sales for the 12 months ending January 31, 2020, were approximately $1.73 billion for Lantus 100 Units/mL and around $4.24 billion for Lantus SoloSTAR.

“..the US court ruling in favour of our insulin glargine device takes us closer towards bringing a more affordable insulin glargine for patients with diabetes in the US," said Christiane Hamacher, CEO, Biocon Biologics.

Insulin glargine is a long-acting insulin used to treat adults with Type 2 diabetes and adults and paediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes for the control of high blood sugar.

Biocon’s insulin glargine has received regulatory approval in 70 countries around the world and has also been commercialised in many emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, South Korea and the UAE, as well as developed markets including Japan, Australia and parts of Europe.

Insulin glargine is one of the 11 biologic products being co-developed by Mylan and Biocon. Mylan has exclusive commercialisation rights for insulin glargine in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, while Biocon has exclusive rights for Japan and a few emerging markets, and co-exclusive commercialisation rights with Mylan in the rest of the world.