Biocon-Mylan faces competition in US for trastuzumab from Teva-Celltrion duo

Celltrion and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries early this week announced they have received USFDA approval for Herzuma, a biosimilar version of Roche's blockbuster cancer drug Herceptin.

South Korea's Celltrion and Israel's Teva have entered into an exclusive partnership in October 2016 to commercialise Herzuma in the US and Canada.

Mylan and its partner Biocon received approval for trastuzumab a year ago, becoming the first FDA-approved biosimilar to Herceptin in the US.

Mylan-Biocon is yet to launch the drug in the US. The speculation is rife that Mylan-Biocon will launch their trastuzumab in 2019, but the year has not been confirmed by both the companies.

Mylan had reached a global settlement with Roche and Genentech regarding their patents covering the drug in March 2017,

The terms of the settlement have not been made public. One of the major patent (6,407,213) of Herceptin is expected to expire in 2019.

Mylan-Biocon's trastuzumab has an advantage they were indicated for treatment for stomach cancer as well, along with breast cancer of HER2-positive subtype.

In contrast to Mylan-Biocon, Celltrion-Teva is embroiled in patent litigation with Roche.

Competition

It's not just Mylan-Biocon and Celltrion-Teva, other rival drugmakers such as Samsung Bioepis, Pfizer and Amgen have all come up with their trastuzumab versions, indicating intensified competition for the drug that raked in about $7.55 billion of sales in 2017.

More competition means, more price erosion and companies have to settle for lower margins.

All the biosimilar makers have set their eyes on April 2019 hearing in the US court, which is likely to be significant for the outcome of the patent litigation for Herceptin. Any loss for innovators Roche-Genetech will see biosimilar launches.

USFDA under its commissioner Scott Gottlieb has been showing a sense of urgency to bring low-cost versions of complex drugs such as biosimilars to reduce healthcare costs.

Biosimilar medicines are deemed by FDA to be highly similar to an already-approved biologic product. They fill an urgent and unmet need for more affordable alternatives to biologic therapies, increasing access and providing savings for patients and the overall healthcare system. It is projected that biosimilars will generate a savings of $54 billion in direct spending on biologic drugs in the US between 2017 and 2026.