App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon gets drug regulator's nod for CytoSorb device to treat critical COVID-19 patients

"The goal of CytoSorb therapy is to reduce cytokine storm and the deadly inflammatory response through blood purification so that this injury may be mitigated or prevented," the company added.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Biocon on May 27 said its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for extracorporeal blood purification (EBP) device CytoSorb to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines levels in confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted to the

intensive care unit (ICU) with confirmed or imminent respiratory failure.

Biocon Biologics has been granted the licence for emergency use of CytoSorb in the public interest by the Indian health regulator to treat COVID-19 patients who are 18 years of age or older.

The licence will be effective until control of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Close

"Studies have shown that COVID-19 patients who develop serious complications experience a ‘cytokine storm’ also known as Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), which leads to excessive inflammation, organ failure and death," the company said.

related news

"The goal of CytoSorb therapy is to reduce cytokine storm and the deadly inflammatory response through blood purification so that this injury may be mitigated or prevented," the company added.

The company has received approval from DCGI in Form MD-15 (Medical Device) for reducing pro-inflammatory cytokine levels in order to control the ‘cytokine storm’ and benefit COVID-19 patients who are in a critical condition.

“CytoSorb is an in-licensed unique device that reduces cytokine storm in critically ill patients and was introduced by Biocon in India in 2013," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon.

"Since then many patients undergoing organ transplant and sepsis treatment have benefitted from it," Mazumdar-Shaw said.

DCGI approval for emergency use of CytoSorb for critical COVID-19 patients is an important example of how industry and regulators are working in tandem to urgently provide physicians and patients with new treatment options in the fight against COVID-19, she said.

CytoSorb is plug-and-play compatible with the most commonly used blood purification machines or pumps in the ICU used to treat COVID-19 patients, including hemoperfusion, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines.

In April, USFDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of CytoSorb for use in patients with COVID-19 infection.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Global energy investment expected to tumble 20% in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis: IEA

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

Amtrak needs $1.5 billion bailout, prepares to cut up to 20% of workforce

COVID-19 pandemic | Companies may get input tax credit for relief goods donations: Report

COVID-19 pandemic | Companies may get input tax credit for relief goods donations: Report

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Scale-up battle preparedness visualising worst-case scenarios: President Xi Jinping tells Chinese military

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.