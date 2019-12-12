App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon extends licensing pact for Itolizumab with Equillium for Australia, NZ

Equillium had secured exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Biocon’s novel biologic, itolizumab, for the U.S. and Canada markets, in May 2017

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
Biocon on December 12 said it has granted exclusive rights to Equillium

to develop and commercialise Itolizumab in Australia and New Zealand.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Itolizumab is a novel, first-in-class, humanised anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody, which Biocon developed and launched in India in 2013, under the brand name ALZUMAb. The drug is used to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Equillium had secured exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Itolizumab for the US and Canada markets in May 2017.

Biocon partnered with Nasdaq-listed Equillium to develop the drug for a wide range of autoimmune disorders.

In addition to the EQUIP trial in uncontrolled asthma, Equillium is conducting Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trials of Itolizumab for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and lupus nephritis.

The USFDA granted Itolizumab the ‘Fast Track’ designation for the treatment of aGVHD (graft-versus-host disease) and lupus nephritis, as well as ‘Orphan Drug’ designations for both the prevention and treatment of aGVHD.

“Biocon is pleased with the development progress of Itolizumab achieved by Equillium so far and has agreed to include Australia and New Zealand within the scope of the licensing agreement," said Siddharth Mittal, CEO and Joint Managing Director, Biocon.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with Equillium as they develop this molecule further for the treatment of severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders,” Mittal added.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #Biocon #Business #Companies

