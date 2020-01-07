Biocon Biologics can achieve $1 bn revenue by 2022: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on January 7 said that Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, is on a journey towards its IPO.

"We are on a journey to an IPO for Biocon Biologics business," she said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

According to her, Biocon Biologics is set to achieve $1 billion in revenue by FY22 as "the opportunities are very well marked out".

Private equity fund True North has picked up a 2.44 percent stake in Biocon Biologics for more than Rs 530 crore. Mazumdar Shaw said that the first step is to get a benchmark equity valuation ahead of possible IPO for biologics arm.

"We might raise little more private equity prior to IPO. This basically gives an idea of where we believe we can unlock the value in terms of Biocon Biologics in the next few years," she said.

She hopes that PE funding will be completed in 2020.

"The plan is to invite private equity, use it for many of our current funding needs, for instance, we have set up a very expensive biologics facility. So private equity funding will actually come very handy instead of raising extra loans, debt finance. I think this is a good way for us to go," added Mazumdar Shaw.

When asked about Biocon as holding company, she said: "It is not because Biocon has historic APIs and now generics business and you will see Biocon also performing extremely strongly."

"As I said in the past, Biocon has to be viewed as a balanced portfolio with small molecules, biologics and research services and those who want a pure-play investment opportunity in either biologics or research services can opt for either Syngene or Biocon Biologics. I think we have made it into an interesting investment opportunity by structuring it this way," she said.