Biocon Biologics announces key leadership appointments; Rhonda Duffy is new COO

These appointments will play an important role in transforming the organisation and helping it achieve its goal of building a global biosimilar leader, the company said.

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), which is a fully-integrated, global biosimilar company and a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, announced several key leadership appointments on August 4.

Rhonda Duffy has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will lead manufacturing, quality and supply chain management. She brings over 30 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Dr Sandeep Athalye, who has been working for Biocon Biologics for over six years as its Chief Medical Officer has been elevated to Chief Development Officer to head the CMC, Clinical Development and Medical and Regulatory Affairs.

Leading all licensing, strategic partnering and business development activities as its global head of business development will be David Gibson, who joins the company from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK); Stephanie Wasco will be taking over Biocon Biologics Ltd’s head of communications – advanced markets post to lead corporate and marketing communications and product branding in advanced markets such as the United States and Europe.

In addition to key leadership appointments, BBL has also on-boarded global leadership talent across several functions including Manufacturing Science and Technology (MSAT), Clinical Development, Finance, HR, Legal, and Compliance.

Commenting on the appointments, Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: “These new additions to the leadership team bring rich and global experience, which will help prepare the organisation for the future and ensure seamless integration of the recently acquired global biosimilar business from Viatris. In doing so, it will allow us to enhance performance, reliability, and sustainability while delivering on our commitment to bringing high-quality affordable biosimilars to millions of patients across the globe.”

Notably, BBL has acquired the global biosimilar business of its long-standing partner Viatris. It has commercialised eight biosimilars in key emerging markets and advanced markets like the US, EU, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

Currently, Biocon Biologics has a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across diabetology, oncology, immunology, and other non-communicable diseases.