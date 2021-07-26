Biocon Biologics, Adagio Therapeutics sign pact for potential antibody treatment against COVID-19

"We expect results from the phase 4 study on itolizumab by the end of this quarter. This would be real-world data from around 300 patients," said Arun Chandavarkar, Managing Director of Biocon Biologics (Representative image)

Biocon Biologics, the subsidiary of Biocon on July 26 said that US-based Adagio Therapeutics has granted an exclusive license to Biocon Biologics to manufacture and commercialize an antibody treatment against COVID-19 for India and select emerging markets.

Adagio is currently conducting two global Phase 2/3 clinical trials of ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody, which will support an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submission in the US.

Adagio plans to seek Emergency Use Authorization in the US as early as the first quarter of 2022.

Under the terms of the deal, Biocon Biologics will get access to the clinical and non-clinical data from Adagio’s EUA submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to seek approvals in the emerging markets.

ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses, is in global clinical development by Adagio as a single agent for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Biocon claimed that ADG20 can effectively neutralize a broad range of sarbecoviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 and its emerging variants of concern including the dominant Delta variant.

Preclinical data generated by Adagio and validated by the University of Oxford in a series of recent Cell manuscripts, show that ADG20 uniquely combines potency, breadth and complete neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and all currently known variants of concern, Biocon said.

Adagio has also published in vitro and in vivo data in Science on ADG2 (the precursor to ADG20), which demonstrated similar or higher potency against SARS-CoV-2 compared to other monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in clinical development, while retaining broad neutralization potency across the sarbecovirus family.

Adagio has published preliminary data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers, which support ADG20’s safety and pharmacokinetic profile and SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing activity.

With its potential to address resistant variants, including the Delta variant, and its ability to be administered easily as a single, intramuscular injection in the outpatient setting, ADG20 is uniquely poised to address the current need for an effective, safe and convenient therapy for COVID-19.

“This partnership with Adagio aligns our joint vision of bringing superior biologic therapies to millions of patients in low and middle income countries," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson Biocon Biologics.

"Vaccines alone will not protect and make the world safer. Biologic therapies that arrest the virus in its path of devastation are a necessity for sustainable protection and safety,” Mazumdar-Shaw added,

Biocon Biologics said during the pandemic in India, over 50,000 patients benefited from its COVID-19 drugs that included Remdesevir, Itolizumab and Cytosorb.