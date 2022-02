business Biocon acquires Viatris' Biosimilars biz: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on deal rationale & growth road map Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has entered into a definitive agreement with Viatris to acquire the US-based company's biosimilars business in a $3.3 billion stock and cash deal. Catch Nisha Poddar in conversation with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to take a deep dive on the deal rationale & growth road map.