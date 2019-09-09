Biggest challenge is obtaining clearances from regulators: Cyrus Poonawalla

The Health Ministry needs to give clearances to life-saving vaccines and medications quickly, says Poonawalla Group Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla. The group owns Serum Institute of India, which manufactures immunobiological drugs, including vaccines.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Poonawalla said the biggest challenge was obtaining clearances from regulators. "The health ministry should have a fast-track mechanism. The prime minister has promised over and over again that we will have a single-window clearance mechanism. In my view, it is being done but not as much as required,” he said.

The group had to do a dengue vaccine trial in Australia because India did not grant approval. “We have made an effective dengue vaccine which is much required. We have to do our trials in Australia because in India they have been very slow in giving us the necessary clearances,” he noted.

“The government must walk the talk. In fact, this government is doing a better job as long as single-window clearances are concerned, but it needs to be pushed. Otherwise days and years will pass before we can launch newer vaccines that are in high demand in the country,” said Poonawalla.

According to him, vaccine prices in India are the lowest in the world. "All the government tenders are very strict. I appreciate that they are trying to save public money, but the vaccine manufacturers are being squeezed,” he added.

The group has also entered the lending space. "My son has launched Poonawalla Credit company and we have lent out Rs 1,000 crore. We are going slow because we don’t want defaults,” he said.