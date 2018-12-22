Biggest CEO departures of 2018: Carlos Ghosn, Binny Bansal and other execs who fell from grace

Rana Kapoor co-founded Yes Bank in 2004. Kapoor, who is the managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, had also co-founded Rabo India Finance in a joint venture with the Netherland’s Rabobank in 1998 but sold his stake five years later. After the death of co-founder Ashok Kapur, the partner families got into dispute which finally went to the Bombay High Court in 2013. On 17 September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted Kapoor’s term as CEO of Yes Bank to 31 January 2019. The central bank never gave a reason for not extending his tenure, but it is believed that it has something to do with under-reporting of the bank’s bad loans.