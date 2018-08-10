BigBasket looks to expand business with Railways as IRCTC becomes one of top 10 buyers

BigBasket started supplying groceries and vegetables to the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) two years back, and since then the railways subsidiary has become one of the top 10 clients for the online food products supplier.

According to a Hindu Business Line report, the online grocer faces tough competition from brick and mortar shops, and pre-qualified wholesale suppliers such as Big Bazaar, Metro Cash and Carry, NAFED and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India.

Despite competition, BigBasket has emerged as the biggest gainer and with IRCTC planning to manage more kitchens, the company is looking to expand its business within the railways.

Initially, BigBasket started supplying only frozen chicken to IRCTC and now it provides fruits, vegetables, pulses, dry-fruits, spices and its some of its private-label brands as well.

The online grocer maintains a reverse bidding process where it quotes the lowest price at which it can sell a product.

Kitchens of IRCTC located at Noida, Delhi and Kolkata purchase their supplies from BigBasket. “We do business only with IRCTC, not with kitchens and canteens that the Railways has outsourced to others. As the Delhi kitchen is currently under renovation, we are supplying to the Noida kitchen,” said Co-Founder and head of new initiatives, BigBasket, Abhinay Choudhari.

The Noida central kitchen is one of IRCTC's biggest and sets standards for other base kitchens that cater to Delhi and Kolkata, which handle the maximum number of trains.

"We will expand to other cities as IRCTC takes over other kitchens for modernisation. The Railways has such a plan for IRCTC and we hope to expand our business with the Railways," Choudhari added.

To cater to IRCTC, BigBasket sources its products from 25 cities. Fruits and vegetables are procured from 4,000-odd farmer collection centres.