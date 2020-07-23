App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | WhatsApp’s next big bet on the payments front; what's in store for Indian users?

From loans, insurance to pensions - here are WhatsApp’s next big bets for rural India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Instant messaging platform WhatsApp intends to foray into digital banking, financial services for the masses and enable digitisation of small and medium enterprises (SME) to drive the government’s financial inclusion agenda. While Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based payment is the starting point, enabling access to financial services and complimenting the banks’ digital offerings is the ultimate aim for WhatsApp in India, said Abhijit Bose, India head for the Facebook-owned company. Here is how WhatsApp is planning to improve access to financial products, especially in rural areas.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 08:26 pm

tags #big story #Business #startups #videos

