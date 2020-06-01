Big Story | New ITR forms: What’s new and which form should you fill?

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued new income tax return (ITR) forms with several changes for assessment year (AY) 2020-21. The Income Tax Department usually notifies the ITR forms in the first week of April of the relevant assessment year.

This year, though, the department notified forms 1 and 2 in January. But after the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the department revised the forms and has now notified all ITR forms in the last week of May. So, what changes have been introduced for AY20-21 and which ITR form you need to fill?

