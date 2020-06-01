App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | New ITR forms: What’s new and which form should you fill?

Watch this video to find out what has changed in the new ITR forms and which form is meant for you

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued new income tax return (ITR) forms with several changes for assessment year (AY) 2020-21.  The Income Tax Department usually notifies the ITR forms in the first week of April of the relevant assessment year.

This year, though, the department notified forms 1 and 2 in January. But after the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, the department revised the forms and has now notified all ITR forms in the last week of May. So, what changes have been introduced for AY20-21 and which ITR form you need to fill?

Watch this edition of Big Story, as Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares more details on the new ITR forms.

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #big story #coronavirus #Income Tax #video

