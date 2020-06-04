App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | What are the implications of suspending insolvency filing for 6 months

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the implication of the move and its impact on the financial sector.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a breather to corporates facing a cash crunch owing to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, led disruptions, the Cabinet has approved a proposal to amend the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to prevent companies from being forced into resolution proceedings due to loan defaults.

While the move will offer relief to a lot of companies battered by the COVID-19 crisis, the decision may not be good for the banking sector since banks will have to sit on bad assets for a long period. According to rating agency ICRA, this is expected to result in significantly lower realisations up to 30-40 percent for financial creditors in FY21.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the implication of the move and its impact on the financial sector.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 05:07 pm

tags #big story #Business #videos

