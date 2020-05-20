App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Private airlines to be part of the Vande Bharat Mission soon

At present, Air India and subsidiary Air India Express hold a monopoly on the mission

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a big respite for private airlines, which are struggling with poor finances due to their grounding since the coronavirus-led lockdown, the government will soon allow these carriers to be a part of the world's largest repatriation exercise - Vande Bharat Mission.


Aviation Secretary PS Kharola held a meeting with private airlines to ask them if they would be willing to participate in this mission. At present, Air India and subsidiary Air India Express hold a monopoly on the mission.


In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra shares more details on government plans and how this will help the gasping aviation industry.




First Published on May 20, 2020 05:15 pm

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Domestic flights to resume from May 25; six feet distancing may not be enough to stop virus, study says

Thai central bank cuts key rate to record low to ease virus-led downturn

Coronavirus pandemic | 7.9 infections per lakh population in India, recovery rate at 39.6%

