BIG STORY | Private airlines to be part of the Vande Bharat Mission soon

In a big respite for private airlines, which are struggling with poor finances due to their grounding since the coronavirus-led lockdown, the government will soon allow these carriers to be a part of the world's largest repatriation exercise - Vande Bharat Mission.

Aviation Secretary PS Kharola held a meeting with private airlines to ask them if they would be willing to participate in this mission. At present, Air India and subsidiary Air India Express hold a monopoly on the mission.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra shares more details on government plans and how this will help the gasping aviation industry.