BIG STORY | Private airlines to be part of the Vande Bharat Mission soon

In a big respite for private airlines, which are struggling with poor finances due to their grounding since the coronavirus-led lockdown, the government will soon allow these carriers to be a part of the world's largest repatriation exercise - Vande Bharat Mission.
Aviation Secretary PS Kharola held a meeting with private airlines to ask them if they would be willing to participate in this mission. At present, Air India and subsidiary Air India Express hold a monopoly on the mission.
In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol Sakshi Batra shares more details on government plans and how this will help the gasping aviation industry.
First Published on May 20, 2020 05:15 pm