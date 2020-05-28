Big Story | Decoding the importance of CSR for corporates

Under the Companies Act, 2013, the CSR rules make it mandatory for large Indian firms to set aside at least 2 percent of their average net profit for socially responsible expenditures.
The total corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending by the top 500 companies in the country since the applicability of mandatory CSR in 2014 is likely to cross Rs 60,000 crore by the end of the month as per industry reports.
What are the rules of CSR under the Companies Act and what corporate activities are listed under CSR?
Watch this edition of Big Story to know more...
First Published on May 28, 2020 07:53 pm