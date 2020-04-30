BIG STORY | Can Remdesivir hold up in fight against COVID-19?

The antiviral drug Remdesivir holds promise in the fight against coronavirus.

US drug major Gilead Sciences on April 29 announced encouraging preliminary clinical trial data of Remdesivir that's been considered as a potential medication against COVID-19 pandemic.

The trial was being conducted by the US government institute, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the results of the major clinical trial which came out yesterday have shown COVID-19 patients who took Remdesivir recovered about 30% faster than those on a placebo. The results also suggested that people who were on the drug were less likely to die, although the difference was small.

The WHO is yet to back these results. So far, it has said they need to review the complete study.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on why Remdesivir trial is significant in the fight against COVID-19.