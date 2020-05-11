BIG STORY | Aarogya Setu set to enter the 100 million users club

Aarogya Setu, the government of India's novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, tracking app has become an instant hit among mobile users. Within two weeks of its launch, it has become the fastest app to reach 50 million downloads.

Fast-forward to today, and the app is gearing up to touch the 100-million mark.

As per the government, Aarogya Setu has emerged as a powerful tool to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as it helped in alerting authorities about 650 hotspots across the country and over 300 'emerging hotspots' which could have been missed otherwise.

The app has helped the government with its twin objective - 'whom to test' and 'where to test more' in its battle against COVID-19.

The app uses Bluetooth-based contact-tracing to determine if a user came in contact with an infected person (within a distance of 10 metres). The app assesses one's health based on the information provided while checking the risk score. The authorities may also quarantine a person if they are at risk and suggest them medical help.

A UK-based data analytics company, Global Data in its report in April had pointed at how contact tracing apps were helping countries flatten the COVID-19 curve with timely detection and action.

Meanwhile, India's move to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory has raised privacy and surveillance concerns and fears over leakage and misuse of data. The app’s source code is not available publically as of now, which has been questioned by privacy advocates. In the absence of data protection laws in the country, concerns right now are being raised on the need for tight statutory safeguards over individual and business data.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares her insight on how despite privacy concerns Aarogya Setu app is set to enter the 100 million users club.