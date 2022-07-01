Big 4 veteran and former Paytm president Deepankar Sanwalka joins Grant Thornton as senior partner

Deepankar Sanwalka, a big 4 veteran of 27 years, who was earlier President (Enterprise Functions) at Paytm has joined advisory and accounting firm Grant Thornton Bharat LLP as a senior partner. Sanwalka shared the development in a Linkedin post on July 1.

The move was first reported by Moneycontrol in its new series Corporate Crossings on June 4.

Sanwalka’s exit from Paytm after a stint of little more than a year, marks the latest departure from the fintech major, which has also seen departures from Abhishek Arun, COO, Paytm Payments Bank, Renu Satti, COO, offline payments , Paytm and Abhishek Gupta, SVP and COO (lending), Paytm in the last seven months.

The firm also saw exits from Amit Nayyar, President, Paytm and Rohit Thakur, the Chief Human Resources Officer before its Rs 18,300-crore IPO in 2021. Back then, Paytm's was the largest IPO in India’s capital market history, which has now been taken over by LIC’s Rs 21,000-crore issue.

Sanwalka, a chartered accountant and Big 4 veteran of 27 years, is said to have pioneered the forensic services profession in the country. He has previously worked with PwC where he was the India Advisory Leader and Leader- Risk Advisory services and a member of the firm’s India Leadership Team, Global and Asia Pacific Americas (APA) Advisory leadership teams. Earlier at KPMG, he led the Risk Consulting vertical where he had a stint of two decades.

Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, which is headed by CEO Vishesh Chandiok, plans to grow further by raising it’s headcount from 7,000 to 15,000 people over the next 3 years and will look to tap Sanwalka’s experience in scaling up non-audit professional services offerings.