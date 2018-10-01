App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhushan Steel to be rechristened as Tata Steel BSL Limited

The name change is part of the post-acquisition integration exercise to merge Bhushan Steel with its new parent

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bhushan Steel will soon be called Tata Steel BSL Limited. A special resolution to change the name was passed on September 25, during Bhushan Steel's Annual General Body Meeting.

Tata Steel had acquired the troubled steelmaker in May for Rs 35,200 crore through the insolvency process overseen by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The Tata Group company had seen off competition from JSW Steel to acquire Bhushan Steel, which had defaulted on repayment of debt amounting to over Rs 45,000 crore.

The resolution was passed with nearly 100 percent of the shareholders approving the new name. The change in the name, "or such other name" will now have to be approved by the Registrar of Companies, "and consequent amendments in the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company," Bhushan Steel said in a statement.

related news

Integration

The name change is part of the post-acquisition integration exercise to merge Bhushan Steel with its new parent. Tata Steel had formed a special team to oversee the integration.

Tata Steel plans to raise Bhushan Steel's production to 4 million tonne by the end of this year, PTI reported on Sunday. While the plant in Odisha has a capacity of 5 million tonne a year, it is now producing 3.5 million tonne.

Bhushan Steel has also gone through a management change, with erstwhile promoters, led by the Delhi-based Singhal family, giving way to Tata Steel veterans.

TV Narendran, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Steel, is now the Chairman of the Bhushan Steel board, while Rajeev Singhal is the company's new Managing Director. Singhal is on the boards of several subsidiary and associate companies of Tata Steel.

Other Tata Steel senior executives, including Koushik Chatterjee (Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer) and Anand Sen (President TQM and Steel Business) are also on Bhushan Steel's board.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.