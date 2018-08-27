App
Companies
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 01:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhushan Power & Steel lenders to submit bids to NCLAT on September 6

JSW Steel has emerged as the highest bidder. Tata Steel and Liberty House are the other bidders

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Prince Mathews Thomas

Moneycontrol News

Lenders will submit bids for Bhushan Power & Steel to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on September 6. The tribunal had earlier deferred a decision on the bids after the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Earlier this month, JSW Steel had emerged as the highest bidder, beating bids from Tata Steel and Liberty House. “The CoC (Committee of Creditors, consisting of the lenders) will submit the bids to the NCLAT, which is then expected to take a call,” said an executive from the industry.

JSW Steel had revised its bid, first from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 19,000 crore and then further to Rs 19,700 crore.

Reports added that Liberty House increased its bid by Rs 500 crore to Rs 19,500 crore. But an executive close to the company denied that it had upped the bid. Tata Steel’s bid remains at Rs 17,000 crore.

The Tata company had approached the Supreme Court against NCLAT’s move to allow revised bids. It had also termed “unfair” the decision by CoC to accept revised bids.

Bhushan Power & Steel, which has a capacity to make 3.5 million tons of steel a year, has outstanding debt of over Rs 45,000 crore.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 01:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies

