App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bhushan Power & Steel auction: NCLAT extends deadline for bids to August 13

The bids were to be submitted today, but Tata Steel asked for an extension

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

The National Company Law Tribunal on Monday extended the deadline for submitting bids for Bhushan Power and Steel, to August 13.

The bidders – Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Liberty House – were supposed to submit the bids today. On August 1, the NCLAT had asked for fresh bids, and had set a deadline of August 6. The next hearing will be on August 17.

But with Tata Steel seeking time for the bid, the Tribunal has extended the date.

The extension will now help the bidders wait for the Supreme Court hearing, which is slated for Friday, August 10. The Tata company had approached the apex court on Friday, August 3, asking for an urgent hearing  and a stay on the decision to invite revised bids for Bhushan Power.

related news

The court turned down the request for immediate hearing, but put the hearing for August 10.

“The latest developments will now see the bids going much higher,” said an executive from the sector.

That will be good news for the lenders. Bhushan Power owes banks Rs 49,700 crore.

Late July, Tata Steel – for the second time – was voted as the preferred bidder by Bhushan Power’s bankers. But before the bid could be put to vote, JSW Steel had come back with a  revised bid. The bid of over Rs 18,000 crore, topped Tata Steel’s bid of Rs 17,000 crore and matched Liberty’s Rs 18,500 crore-proposal.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 02:46 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.