Bhushan Power & Steel auction: NCLAT extends deadline for bids to August 13

The National Company Law Tribunal on Monday extended the deadline for submitting bids for Bhushan Power and Steel, to August 13.

The bidders – Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Liberty House – were supposed to submit the bids today. On August 1, the NCLAT had asked for fresh bids, and had set a deadline of August 6. The next hearing will be on August 17.

But with Tata Steel seeking time for the bid, the Tribunal has extended the date.

The extension will now help the bidders wait for the Supreme Court hearing, which is slated for Friday, August 10. The Tata company had approached the apex court on Friday, August 3, asking for an urgent hearing and a stay on the decision to invite revised bids for Bhushan Power.

The court turned down the request for immediate hearing, but put the hearing for August 10.

“The latest developments will now see the bids going much higher,” said an executive from the sector.

That will be good news for the lenders. Bhushan Power owes banks Rs 49,700 crore.

Late July, Tata Steel – for the second time – was voted as the preferred bidder by Bhushan Power’s bankers. But before the bid could be put to vote, JSW Steel had come back with a revised bid. The bid of over Rs 18,000 crore, topped Tata Steel’s bid of Rs 17,000 crore and matched Liberty’s Rs 18,500 crore-proposal.