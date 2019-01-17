App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL to set up electric vehicle charging stations on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

India is pushing for greater use of electric vehicles to reduce vehicular pollution and cut dependence on oil imports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on January 17 said it will set up a network of solar-based electric vehicle chargers (SEVC) on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway.

"The establishment of EV chargers at regular intervals over the entire 250 km stretch between Delhi and Chandigarh would allay range-anxiety among the electric vehicle users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel," the company said in a statement.

India is pushing for greater use of electric vehicles to reduce vehicular pollution and cut dependence on oil imports. However, infrastructure for charging the batteries in such vehicles is critical for achieving that objective.

BHEL said it will design, engineer, manufacture, supply and instal the EV charging stations along with a central monitoring system.

related news

Each SEVC charging station will be equipped with a rooftop solar power plant to supply green energy to fast and slow chargers planned to be installed at the location.

It, however, did not say who will operate the charging stations and if any charges will have to be paid by the vehicle owners for using the facility to charge their vehicles.

"The project is covered under the FAME scheme [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India] of the Department of Heavy Industry (DM), Government of India," it said.

As part of its diversification initiative, BHEL has been expanding its footprints in the e-mobility business. It has already installed DC chargers at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi.

BHEL is also executing another commercial order for installation of DC chargers across various locations in the country.

The company is extending its offering in the e-mobility segment and has equipped itself to foray into manufacturing of EV chargers, electric buses and related critical components, the statement said.

As part of the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India, in-house development of EV motors, propulsion systems and fast chargers has also been undertaken by the company.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #BHEL #Companies #environment #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.