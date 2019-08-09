App
Companies
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL reports Rs 219 crore loss for June quarter

The company had reported a profit of Rs 39.98 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned BHEL on August 9 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 218.93 crore for June quarter 2019-20 mainly due to lower revenues.

Total income of the company came down to Rs 4,673.38 crore in June quarter from Rs 6,116.21 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from power segment declined to Rs 3,491.54 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 4,636.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Industry segment revenue dipped to Rs 919.55 crore from Rs 1,160.52 crore a year ago.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 05:32 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #India #Results

