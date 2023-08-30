BHEL gets order from NTPC to set up thermal power project at Chhattisgarh

Providing further details on the NTPC order win, BHEL said that the order includes Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing & Commissioning with Civil & Structural works for the EPC Package.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in a regulatory filing on August 30 that it has secured an order from state-owned power producer NTPC for setting up the 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh.

Providing further details on the NTPC order win, the state-run engineering firm said that the order is related to "Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Supply, Construction, Erection, Testing & Commissioning with Civil & Structural works for the EPC Package."

BHEL further said the work order also includes making Steam Generator capable of Biomass co-firing, Steam Turbine, Generator & Auxiliaries, emission control systems, control and instrumentation, balance of plant packages etc

The company has to execute unit-1 of the contract within 48 months from zero date while the unit-2 will be executed within 52 months from the zero date, it said.

In a separate exchange filing, NTPC said on August 30 that its board of directors has approved investment approval for establishment of Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-II (2x800 MW) at a cost of Rs 15,529.99 crore.

BHEL's new order comes days after it bagged a Rs 2,242-crore order from NHPC and a Rs 4,000 crore order from Adani Power subsidiary.

Recently, BHEL received orders worth Rs 4,000 crore from Mahan Energen, an Adani-group subsidiary, to supply power-generating equipment for its upcoming 2x800 power project at Bandhaura, Madhya Pradesh. And, on August 25, it received Rs 2241.86 crore order from NHPC Limited, Faridabad.

In its results for Q1FY24, BHEL reported the widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 343.89 crore in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period.

At market close on August 30, on the NSE, BHEL ended at Rs 118.70, up Rs 4.05, or 3.53 percent, while NTPC settled at Rs 220.40 apiece, down Rs 0.70 or 0.32 percent as against the previous day's close.