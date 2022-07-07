English
    BHEL commissions India’s largest floating solar PV plant in Telangana

    With this, BHEL has commissioned three floating solar projects in the last ten months

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
    Representative image

    Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned India’s largest floating 100 megawatts solar photovoltaic plant at NTPC Ramagundam in Telangana, the company said on July 7.

    The plant has been installed across a natural raw water reservoir. It will maintain the aquatic ecosystem while producing clean power by using innovatively engineered layouts and arrangements for the solar PV modules, electricals, and floaters, the company told exchanges.

    All major components of the power plant, namely solar PV modules, floaters, bio-degradable natural ester oil-filled inverter-duty transformers, switchgear, SCADA, and cables are all made in India.

    With this, BHEL has commissioned three floating solar projects in the last ten months namely, 25 MW at NTPC Simhadri, 22 MW at NTPC Kayamkulam, and 100 MW at NTPC Ramagundam.

    "So far, 152 MW of capacity has been commissioned, with plants installed on a variety of water bodies, including natural reservoirs, man-made reservoirs, and saline back-water kayaks," the company added.

    AT 1. 43 pm, BHEL shares were trading at Rs 46.85 up by Rs 0.90, or 1.96 percent, from its previous closing of Rs 45.95. BHEL is down nearly 23 percent this calendar year against a 8.51 percent decline in the Nifty.
