you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags Rs 440 crore order from NPCIL

Earlier, BHEL had successfully executed the erection work of TG island for units 1 and 2 at Kudankulam.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned BHEL on June 11 said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 440 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

"BHEL has secured an...order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe turbine generator (TG) island units 3 and 4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia)," it said in a statement.

Significantly, for the same project, BHEL has also emerged as the lowest bidder for erection of the reactor side equipment.

Earlier, BHEL had successfully executed the erection work of TG island for units 1 and 2 at Kudankulam.

BHEL is currently executing TG packages for 4 units of 700 MWe, 2 units each at Kakrapar and Rawatbhata.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #BHEL #Business #Companies #India

