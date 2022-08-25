English
    Bharti Telecom to buy 3.33% Airtel stake from Singtel for Rs 12,895 crore in bid to equalise holdings

    The development comes after Singtel yesterday held a board meeting on the first quarter of the company.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    Bharti Airtel promoter Bharti Telecom will buy 3.33 per cent Bharti Airtel stake from Singtel for Rs 12,895 crore in 90 days, telecom giant Bharti Airtel said in a filing on August 25.

    "Singtel and its affiliates have entered into an agreement to transfer approximately 3.33 percent shares to Bharti Telecom for an aggregate amount of approximately 2.25 billion Singapore dollars, leaving direct shareholding of Singtel and Bharti in Airtel at around 10 percent and 6 percent respectively," Bharti Airtel said.

    "Bharti and Singtel have agreed to work towards equalising their stake in Airtel over a period of time," the filing said.

    The development comes after Singtel yesterday held a board meeting on the first quarter of the company.

    CNBC Awaaz was the first to break this story last evening.

    The Mittal family and Singtel are two shareholders in Bharti Telecom owning 50.56 percent and 49.44 percent stake respectively. Bharti Telecom is the promoter company of Bharti Airtel with 35.85 percent shareholding.
    Shares of Bharti Airtel on Wednesday ended 0.18 percent higher at Rs 738.90 apiece on BSE against the previous close.
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 08:37 am
