Bharti Telecom to buy 3.33% Airtel stake from Singtel for Rs 12,895 crore in bid to equalise holdings

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel promoter Bharti Telecom will buy 3.33 per cent Bharti Airtel stake from Singtel for Rs 12,895 crore in 90 days, telecom giant Bharti Airtel said in a filing on August 25.

"Singtel and its affiliates have entered into an agreement to transfer approximately 3.33 percent shares to Bharti Telecom for an aggregate amount of approximately 2.25 billion Singapore dollars, leaving direct shareholding of Singtel and Bharti in Airtel at around 10 percent and 6 percent respectively," Bharti Airtel said.

"Bharti and Singtel have agreed to work towards equalising their stake in Airtel over a period of time," the filing said.

The development comes after Singtel yesterday held a board meeting on the first quarter of the company.

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Wednesday ended 0.18 percent higher at Rs 738.90 apiece on BSE against the previous close.