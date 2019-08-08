App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharti Telecom to become foreign-owned as Singtel eyes controlling stake: Report

It will subsequently raise foreign shareholding to over 85 percent in Bharti Airtel from 43 percent at present

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Singapore-based telecommunications group, Singtel, may raise its stake in Bharti Telecom beyond 50 percent, reported The Economic Times.


This step will make the holding company a foreign-owned entity. It will subsequently raise foreign shareholding to over 85 percent in Bharti Airtel from 43 percent at present, the report stated.


Sunil Mittal family currently holds 52 percent and 41 percent stake in Bharti Telecom and Bharti Airtel, respectively. This will take away the ‘domestic’ tag from the holding company, leading to a reclassification as a ‘foreign’ investor.


Last month, Bharti Airtel sought government’s approval to increase foreign shareholding to 100 percent. This is being done to make way for potential future investors, apart from seeking investments from Bharti Telecom and Singtel, to revive growth.

Current Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms allow 49 percent foreign investment under the automatic route. But government’s approval is necessary if it is 50 percent or more.


Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Business #company #foreign direct investment (FDI)

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.