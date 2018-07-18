Bharti explores IPO of Africa operations, eyes number 1 or 2 rank in all markets

Bharti Airtel is exploring the possibility of listing its Dutch arm that runs its operations in 14 African nations, according to the company’s 2017-18 annual report. The board of directors of the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V., has given its approval to non-binding discussions with various banks/intermediaries to explore the possibility of listing its shares on an internationally recognized stock exchange, the report said.

The company has also embarked on its target of being at number 1 or 2 spot in any market it operates in. With that in mind, it merged operations with Millicom in Ghana to form a 50:50 joint venture and acquired the latter’s business in Rwanda to become a viable number 2 in the market. Bharti now has 4G operations in eight African countries.

2017-18 was also the first time the company’s Africa operations reported a net profit on a full year basis. The company’s annual report also talks about pricing pressure in the short term, a perpetual reality of the sector for the last ten years – first in voice and now in data with voice being virtually free.

The company’s annual report highlights the regulatory developments in many of the African nations it operates in. It reveals the cut in mobile termination charges that the regulators in those countries ordered during 2017-18. Many of the cuts will be effective in a year or two.

The report says the mobile termination charge in Rwanda will get halved to 5 Rwandan Francs from January 1 next year. Similarly, the company may have to dilute its stake in its Malawi operations to comply with mandatory 20 percent mandatory local shareholding from August 1 this year.

The regulator in Malawi has also cut mobile termination charges. It will be cut to $0.012 with effect from January 1, 2019, from $0.02 now and then to $0.006 from January 1, 2020. In Zambia, Bharti has a fourth operator to contend with now after the regulator awarded a licence to Uzi Zambia. The regulators in Tanzania and Uganda also cut termination charges